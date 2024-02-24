EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY’s rally from 153.15 continued last week but lost momentum after hitting 163.45. Initial bias is turned neutral this week for consolidations first. Downside of retreat should be contained by 55 4H EMA (now at 161.94) to bring another rally. On the upside, break of 163.45 will target 164.29 high.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 only. As long as 148.38 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is expected to resume through 164.29 at a later stage. Next target would be 169.96 (2008 high).

In the long term picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is seen as the third leg of the whole up trend from 94.11 (2012 low). Next target is 100% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 from 114.42 at 170.07 which is close to 169.96 (2008 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 148.38 resistance turned support holds.