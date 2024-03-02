EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY dipped to 161.67 last week but recovered since then. Initial bias is turned neutral this week first. Another decline is mildly in favor as long as 163.70 resistance holds. Below 161.67 will target channel support (now at 161.11). However, firm break of 163.70 will resume the rally from 153.15 to retest 164.29 high.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 only. As long as 148.38 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is expected to resume through 164.29 at a later stage. Next target would be 169.96 (2008 high).

In the long term picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is seen as the third leg of the whole up trend from 94.11 (2012 low). Next target is 100% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 from 114.42 at 170.07 which is close to 169.96 (2008 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 148.38 resistance turned support holds.