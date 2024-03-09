EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY’s fall from 163.70 extended lower to 160.54 last week but turned sideway since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the downside, break of 160.54 will target 38.2% retracement of 153.15 to 163.70 at 159.66. Sustained break there will indicate that fall from 163.70 is reversing whole rise from 153.13, and target 61.8% retracement at 157.18. On the upside, sustained break of 55 4H MACD (now at 162.27) will retain near term bullishness, and bring retest of 163.70.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 which could still be extending. As long as 148.38 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is expected to resume through 164.29 at a later stage. Next target would be 169.96 (2008 high).

In the long term picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is seen as the third leg of the whole up trend from 94.11 (2012 low). Next target is 100% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 from 114.42 at 170.07 which is close to 169.96 (2008 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 148.38 resistance turned support holds.