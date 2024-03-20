Daily Pivots: (S1) 162.64; (P) 163.32; (R1) 164.61; More…

EUR/JPY’s long term up trend resumed by breaking through 164.29 resistance. Intraday bias stays on the upside. Next near term target will be 61.8% projection of 153.15 to 163.70 from 160.20 at 166.71. On the downside, Below 163.81 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, current rally is part of the up trend from 114.42 (2020 low), which is still in progress. Next target is 169.96 (2008 high). Break of 160.20 support is needed to be the first sign of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of retreat.