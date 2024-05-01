Wed, May 01, 2024 @ 08:55 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 167.45; (P) 168.02; (R1) 168.82; More

EUR/JPY is extending consolidation from 171.58 short term top and intraday bias remains neutral. Overall outlook will remain bullish as long as 165.33 resistance turned support holds. Above 171.58 will resume larger up trend to 178.39 projection level next.

In the bigger picture, current rally is part of the up trend from 114.42 (2020 low), which is still in progress. Decisive break of 169.96 (2008 high) will pave the way to 100% projection of 139.05 to 164.29 from 153.15 at 178.39. On the downside, break of 162.26 support is needed to be the first sign of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of retreat.

