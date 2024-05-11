EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY’s rebound last week suggest that pullback from 171.58 has completed at 164.01 already. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for 168.64 resistance, as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 171.58. On the downside, break of 166.73 minor support will turn bias back to the downside to start the third leg.

In the bigger picture, a medium top could be formed at 171.58 after brief breach of 169.96 (2008 high). As long as 55 W EMA (now at 157.89) holds, fall from there is seen as correcting the rise from 153.15 only. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA will argue that larger scale correction is underway and target 153.15 support.

In the long term picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is seen as the third leg of the whole up trend from 94.11 (2012 low). 100% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 from 114.42 at 170.07 was already met but there is no signal of reversal yet. Firm break of 170.07 will target 138.2% projection at 191.32. This will remain the favored case as long as 153.15 support holds.