EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY’s rally last week suggests that rise form 164.01 is resuming. Initial bias stays on the upside this week. Firm break of 170.87 will target 61.8% projection of 164.01 to 170.87 from 167.52 at 171.75. On the downside, below 169.31 minor support will dampen this bullish case and turn intraday bias neutral gain first.

In the bigger picture, strong support from 55 D EMA indicates that the long term up trend is still in progress. Decisive break of 171.58 will confirm resumption and target 100% projection of 139.05 to 164.29 from 153.15 at 178.38. For now outlook will stay bullish as long as 164.01 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.

In the long term picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is seen as the third leg of the whole up trend from 94.11 (2012 low). 100% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 from 114.42 at 170.07 was already met but there is no signal of reversal yet. Firm break of 170.07 will target 138.2% projection at 191.32. This will remain the favored case as long as 153.15 support holds.