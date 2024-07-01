Daily Pivots: (S1) 171.74; (P) 172.10; (R1) 172.73; More…

EUR/JPY’s rally continues today and intraday bias stays on the upside. Next target is 100% projection of 164.01 to 170.87 from 167.52 at 174.38. On the downside, below 171.36 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first. But outlook will remain bullish as long as 170.87 resistance turned support holds.

In the bigger picture, long term up trend is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 139.05 to 164.29 from 153.15 at 178.38. For now outlook will stay bullish as long as 167.52 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.