EUR/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 174.50; (P) 174.83; (R1) 175.45; More

EUR/JPY’s strong break of 173.50 support suggests that a short term top was formed at 175.41, on bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD. But there is no clear sign of trend reversal yet. While deeper pullback cannot be ruled out, downside could be contained by 170.87 resistance turned support to bring rebound to set the range for near term consolidations below 175.41. Nevertheless, firm break of 170.87 will argue that larger correction is already underway.

In the bigger picture, long term up trend is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 139.05 to 164.29 from 153.15 at 178.38. For now outlook will stay bullish as long as 170.87 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pullback. However, firm break of 170.87 will bring deeper fall to 167.52 support. Decisive break there will confirm that larger correction in in progress for 153.15/164.29 support zone.

