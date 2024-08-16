Fri, Aug 16, 2024 @ 09:13 GMT
EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 162.52; (P) 163.21; (R1) 164.47; More

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the upside for the moment. Fall from 175.41 should have completed at 154.40 already. Rise from there is seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 175.41. Further rally is expected to 61.8% retracement of 175.41 to 154.40 at 167.38, and possibly above. On the downside, below 160.57 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 154.40 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). Current development suggests that the first leg has completed. The range of consolidation should be seen between 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 and 175.41 high.

