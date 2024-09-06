Daily Pivots: (S1) 158.70; (P) 159.24; (R1) 159.93; More….

EUR/JPY’s fall from 163.86 continues today and intraday bias stays on the downside. Deeper fall would be seen to retest 154.40 low first. Firm break there will resume whole fall from 175.41. On the upside, above 160.01 support turned resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). Current development suggests that the first leg has completed. The range of consolidation should be seen between 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 and 175.41 high.