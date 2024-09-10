Daily Pivots: (S1) 157.35; (P) 158.04; (R1) 158.66; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY stays on the downside for the moment. Fall from 163.86 is in progress for retesting 154.40 low. Firm break there will resume whole decline from 175.41 to 153.15 support. On the upside, above 160.01 support turned resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should have been set between 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 and 175.41 high. However, decisive break of 152.11 would argue that deeper correction is underway.