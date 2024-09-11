Daily Pivots: (S1) 156.31; (P) 157.47; (R1) 158.15; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the downside as fall from 163.86 is extending lower. Retest of 154.40 low should be seen first. Firm break there will resume whole decline from 175.41 to 153.15 support. On the upside, above 158.62 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should have been set between 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 and 175.41 high. However, decisive break of 152.11 would argue that deeper correction is underway.