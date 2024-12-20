Fri, Dec 20, 2024 @ 07:19 GMT
EURJPY Wave Analysis

    EURJPY broke resistance zone

  • Likely to rise to resistance level 165.00

EURJPY currency pair recently broke the resistance zone located between the key resistance level 162.00 (which stopped the previous minor wave 2) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse 1 from October.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated added to the bullish pressure on this currency pair.

EURJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 165.00 (which reversed the price multiple times in November).

