EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.49; (P) 156.75; (R1) 157.64; More

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the downside for 100% projection of 166.7 to 156.16 from 164.89 at 154.38. Firm break of 154.40 support will resume whole fall from 175.41 and target 152.11 key fibonacci support. On the upside, above 158.00 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will remain on the downside as long as 159.74 support turned resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 152.11 will bring deeper fall to 100% projection of 175.41 to 154.40 from 166.57 at 145.56, even still as a correction.

