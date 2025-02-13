Thu, Feb 13, 2025 @ 10:40 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURJPY OutlookEUR/JPY Daily Outlook

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 158.49; (P) 159.73; (R1) 161.56; More

EUR/JPY’s strong break of 159.74 support turned resistance suggests that fall from 164.89 has completed with three waves down to 155.72, ahead of 154.40 key support. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 164.89 or even further to 166.67. On the downside, below 158.96 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first. Overall, sideway pattern from 154.40 would extend further for a while.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 152.11 will bring deeper fall to 100% projection of 175.41 to 154.40 from 166.57 at 145.56, even still as a correction.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.