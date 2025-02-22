EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY’s steep decline last week confirmed prior rejection by 55 D EMA (now at 160.47), which is a bearish sign. But downside is contained above 155.72 support so far. Initial bias is neutral this week first. On the downside, firm break of 155.72 will be a strong sign that whole fall from 175.41 is resuming. Retest of 154.40 support should be seen next and firm break there should confirm.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 152.11 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction. Next target will be 100% projection of 175.41 to 154.40 from 166.67 at 145.66.

In the long term picture, while 175.41 is at least a medium term top, it’s still early to conclude that up trend from 94.11 (2012 low) has completed. A medium term corrective phase is in progress with risk of deeper fall back to 55 M EMA (now at 148.45).