Daily Pivots: (S1) 159.55; (P) 160.15; (R1) 161.03;

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral for the moment. Overall development suggest that consolidation pattern from 154.40 is extending with another rising leg. On the upside, break of 161.25 will target 164.89 resistance.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 152.11 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction.