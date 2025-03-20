Daily Pivots: (S1) 161.50; (P) 162.70; (R1) 163.32; More…

EUR/JPY reversed after hitting 164.16 and intraday bias is turned neutral first. For now, further rally is expected as long as 160.02 support holds. Above 164.16 will target 164.89 resistance. However, break of 160.02 will indicate short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside. Overall, sideway consolidation pattern from 154.40 is still extending.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 152.11 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction.