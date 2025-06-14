EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY surged to as high as 166.73 last week but turned sideway since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Further rally is expected as long as 55 D EMA (now at 163.16) holds. Above 166.73 will resume the rise from 154.77 to 61.8% retracement of 175.41 to 154.77 at 167.38.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to up trend from 114.42 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 152.11 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction.

In the long term picture, while 175.41 is at least a medium term top, it’s still early to conclude that up trend from 94.11 (2012 low) has completed. A medium term corrective phase is in progress with risk of deeper fall back to 55 M EMA (now at 150.49).