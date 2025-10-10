Fri, Oct 10, 2025 @ 06:28 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURJPY OutlookEUR/JPY Daily Outlook

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 176.56; (P) 177.25; (R1) 177.74; More

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral and some more consolidations could be seen below 177.91 temporary top. Downside should be contained above 175.03 resistance turned support to bring another rally. On the upside, above 177.91 will resume larger up trend to 61.8% projection of 161.06 to 173.87 from 172.24 at 180.15 next.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is resuming with break of 175.41 (2024 high). Next target is 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 175.41 from 154.77 at 186.31. Outlook will continue to stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 166.82) holds, even in case of deep pullback.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.