Daily Pivots: (S1) 181.95; (P) 182.41; (R1) 182.26; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral at this point. Further rally is in favor as long as 181.54 support holds. But considering bearish divergence condition in both 4H and D MACD, upside should be limited 100% projection of 161.06 to 173.87 from 171.09 at 183.90, at least on first attempt. Meanwhile, firm break of 11.54 will confirm short term topping, and bring deeper correction to 55 D EMA (now at 179.11).

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress and should target 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 175.41 from 154.77 at 186.31. However, considering bearish divergence condition in D MACD, upside should be capped by 186.31 on first attempt. Outlook will continue to stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 170.73) holds, even in case of deep pullback.