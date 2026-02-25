Daily Pivots: (S1) 182.42; (P) 183.30; (R1) 184.44; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY stays mildly on the upside for the moment. Near term corrective fall from 187.86 could have completed at 180.78. Further rise should be seen back to retest 186.22/86 resistance zone. On the downside, though, below 181.96 will bring another decline to 38.2% retracement of 172.24 to 186.86 at 181.27.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that price actions from 186.86 are merely a near term corrective pattern. In other words, the long term up trend is still in progress. Firm break of 186.86 will pave the way to 78.6% projection of 124.37 (2022 low) to 175.41 (2025 high) from 154.77 at 194.88 next. This will now remain the favored case as long as 180.78 support holds.