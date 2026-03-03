Tue, Mar 03, 2026 06:44 GMT
More
    HomeTechnical OutlookEURJPY OutlookEUR/JPY Daily Outlook

    EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Daily Pivots: (S1) 183.41; (P) 184.05; (R1) 184.58; More

    Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral at this point, as sideway trading continues below 184.75. On the upside, break of 184.75 will target 186.86 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend to 61.8% projection of 172.24 to 186.86 from 180.78 at 189.81. Overall, outlook will remain bullish as long as 38.2% retracement of 172.24 to 186.86 at 181.27, in case of deep retreat.

    In the bigger picture, current development suggests that price actions from 186.86 are merely a near term corrective pattern. In other words, the long term up trend is still in progress. Firm break of 186.86 will pave the way to 78.6% projection of 124.37 (2022 low) to 175.41 (2025 high) from 154.77 at 194.88 next. This will now remain the favored case as long as 180.78 support holds.

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.