Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0930; (P) 1.0958; (R1) 1.1012; More…

EUR/USD’s break of 1.0892 minor support suggests that recovery from 1.0768 has completed at 1.0990. Intraday bias is turned back to the downside for 1.0768 first. Break will extend the decline from 1.1147 to retest 1.0635 low. On the upside, break of 1.0990 will target 1.1147 resistance. Overall, price actions from 1.0635 are seen as a consolidation pattern which might extend further. But upside should be limited by 61.8% retracement of 1.1496 to 1.0635 at 1.1167.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.1496 resistance holds, whole down trend from 1.2555 (2018 high) should still be in progress. Next target is 1.0339 (2017 low). However, sustained break of 1.1496 will argue that such down trend has completed. Rise from 1.0635 could then be seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339. In this case, outlook will be turned bullish for retesting 1.2555.