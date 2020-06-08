Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1250; (P) 1.1317; (R1) 1.1355; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral for consolidation below 1.1383 temporary top. Further rally is in favor as long as 1.1195 minor support holds. Above 1.1383 will target a test on 1.1496 key resistance. Though, break of 1.1195 will indicate short term topping ad turn bias to the downside.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.1496 resistance holds, whole down trend from 1.2555 (2018 high) should still be in progress. Next target is 1.0339 (2017 low). However, sustained break of 1.1496 will argue that such down trend has completed. Rise from 1.0635 could then be seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339. In this case, outlook will be turned bullish for retesting 1.2555.