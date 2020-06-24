Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1244; (P) 1.1296; (R1) 1.1360; More….

EUR/USD failed to break through 1.1353 minor resistance and intraday bias remains neutral first. On the upside, break of 1.1353 will suggest that larger rebound from 1.0635 is resuming. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for 1.1422 and then 1.1496 key resistance. Nevertheless, break of 1.1168 will resume the correction to 38.2% retracement of 1.0635 to 1.1422 at 1.1121.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.1496 resistance holds, whole down trend from 1.2555 (2018 high) should still be in progress. Next target is 1.0339 (2017 low). However, sustained break of 1.1496 will argue that such down trend has completed. Rise from 1.0635 could then be seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339. In this case, outlook will be turned bullish for retesting 1.2555.