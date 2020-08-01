EUR/USD rose to as high as 1.1908 last week but formed a temporary top there and retreated. Initial bias is neutral this week first. Considering bearish divergence condition in 4 hour MACD, break of 1.1698 minor support will suggest short term topping. Intraday bias will be turned to the downside for deeper pull back. But downside should be contained above 1.1422 resistance turned support to bring rebound. On the upside, above 1.1908 will resume the whole rise from 1.0635 instead.

In the bigger picture, the strong break of 1.1496 resistance now suggests that whole down trend from 1.2555 (2018 high) has completed at 1.0635 already. Rise from 1.0635 should be the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rise should be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516 ). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1422 resistance turned support holds.

In the long term picture, the strong break of 55 month EMA is taken as a sign of long term trend reversal. Immediate focus will be on decade long trend line resistance (now at 1.1748). Sustained trading above there will add more credence to the case that down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) has finished at 1.0339. Further break of 1.2555 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516) will confirm and target 61.8% retracement at 1.3862 and above.