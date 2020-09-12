EUR/USD’s decline last week was contained by 1.1754 support and recovered. Initial bias remains neutral this week first and further rally is mildly in favor. On the upside, break of 1.2011 will resume whole rise form 1.0635. Nevertheless, on the downside, firm break of 1.1754 will turn bias to the downside for 38.2% retracement of 1.0635 to 1.2011 at 1.1485, to correct the rise from 1.6035.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally rise should be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516 ). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1422 resistance turned support holds.

In the long term picture, the strong break of 55 month EMA is taken as a sign of long term trend reversal. Immediate focus will be on decade long trend line resistance (now at 1.1700). Sustained trading above there will add more credence to the case that down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) has finished at 1.0339. Further break of 1.2555 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516 ) will confirm and target 61.8% retracement at 1.3862 and above.