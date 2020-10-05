Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1692; (P) 1.1721; (R1) 1.1746; More…..

Focus is back on 1.1769 resistance with today’s rise. Break there will resume the rebound form 1.1612. That would also indicate completion of corrective fall from 1.2011. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for retesting 1.2011 high. On the downside, break of 1.1612 will extend the fall from 1.2011. Intraday bias will be turned the downside for 38.2% retracement of 1.0635 to 1.2011 at 1.1485, to corrective the whole rise from 1.0635.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally rise should be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516 ). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1422 resistance turned support holds.