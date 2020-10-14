Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1713; (P) 1.1764; (R1) 1.1798; More…..

Despite breaching 1.1732 support to 1.1719, EUR/USD quickly recovered and intraday bias stays neutral first. On the upside, break of 1.1830 will resume the rebound from 1.1612 to retest 1.2011 high. On the downside, through, break of 1.1719 will suggest that correction from 1.2011 is extending with another leg. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 1.1612 and below.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally rise should be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516 ). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1422 resistance turned support holds.