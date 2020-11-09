Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1817; (P) 1.1854; (R1) 1.1912; More…..

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the upside for the moment. Current development suggest that consolidation pattern from 1.2011 has completed at 1.1602. Further rally would be seen to retest 1.2011 first. Break will resume whole rally from 1.0635. On the downside, however, break of 1.1791 minor support will mix up the outlook and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally could be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1422 resistance turned support holds.