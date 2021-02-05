<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1932; (P) 1.1988; (R1) 1.2017; More…

EUR/USD recovers after hitting 1.1951 and is now back above medium term channel support. Intraday bias is turned neutral first. On the upside, break of 1.2052 support turned resistance will argue that fall from 1.2348 has completed. That would also revive near term bullishness and turn bias back to the upside for 1.2188 resistance first. On the downside, break of 1.1951 will extend the fall to 100% projection of 1.2348 to 1.2052 from 1.2188 at 1.1892 first. Break will target 38.2% retracement of 1.0635 to 1.2348 at 1.1694.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally could be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1602 support holds. We’d be alerted to topping sign around 1.2516/55. But sustained break there will carry long term bullish implications.