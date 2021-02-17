<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2077; (P) 1.2124; (R1) 1.2152; More…

EUR/USD’s strong break of 1.2080 minor support argues that recovery from 1.1951 has completed at 1.2168. The development also suggests that corrective pattern from 1.2348 is extending with a third leg down. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 1.1951 support first. Break there will target 100% projection of 1.2348 to 1.1951 from 1.2168 at 1.1771. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.2168 resistance holds.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally could be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1602 support holds. We’d be alerted to topping sign around 1.2516/55. But sustained break there will carry long term bullish implications.