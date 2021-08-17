<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1762; (P) 1.1782; (R1) 1.1795; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays mildly on the upside, as rebound from 1.1705 short term bottom would target 1.1907 resistance. Firm break there will suggest that fall from 1.2265, as well as consolidation pattern from 1.2348, have completed. Near term outlook will be turned bullish for retesting 1.2265/2348 resistance zone. However, below 1.1705 will turn focus back to 1.1602/1703 key support zone again.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally remains in favors long as 1.1602 support holds, to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516). Reaction from 1.2555 should reveal underlying long term momentum in the pair. However sustained break of 1.1602 will argue that the rise from 1.0635 is over, and turn medium term outlook bearish again.