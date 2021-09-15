<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1788; (P) 1.1817; (R1) 1.1834; More…

Outlook in EUR/USD is unchanged and intraday bias stays neutral first. On the upside, break of 1.1850 will turn bias back to the upside for 1.1907/1908 key structural resistance zone. Sustained break there will complete a head and shoulder bottom pattern (ls: 1.1751; h: 1.1663; rs: 1.1769). That would also revive the case that consolidation pattern from 1.2348 has completed. Such development will turn near term outlook bullish for retesting 1.2348 high. On the downside, below 1.1769 will resume the fall from 1.1908 to retest 1.1663 low.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally remains in favors long as 1.1602 support holds, to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516). However sustained break of 1.1602 will argue that the rise from 1.0635 is over, and turn medium term outlook bearish again. Deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.0635 to 1.2348 at 1.1289 and below.