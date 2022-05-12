Thu, May 12, 2022 @ 16:21 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0485; (P) 1.0531 (R1) 1.0560; More

EUR/USD finally breaks through 1.0470 support today as larger down trend resumes. Intraday bias is back on the downside with focus on 1.0339 long term support. Firm break there will carry larger bearish implication and target 161.8% projection of 1.1494 to 1.0805 from 1.1184 at 1.0069. On the upside, break of 1.0641 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, break of medium term channel support suggests downside acceleration. Current decline from 1.2348 (2021 high) is probably resuming long term down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high). Retest of 1.0339 (2017 low) low should be seen next. Decisive break there will confirm this bearish case. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.0805 support turned resistance holds.

