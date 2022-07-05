<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0406; (P) 1.0435 (R1) 1.0452; More…

EUR/USD’s down trend finally resumes and intraday bias is back on the downside. Next target is 1.0090 long term projection level. On the upside, above 1.0448 minor resistance will delay the bearish case and turn intraday bias neutral again.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, the break of 1.0339 long term support (2017 low) indicates resumption of whole down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0339 from 1.2348 at 1.0090. Sustained break there will pave the way to 100% projection at 0.8694. IN any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0786 resistance holds, in case of recovery.