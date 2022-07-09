EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD’s long term down trend finally resumed last week and hit as long as 1.0070, meeting long term projection level at 1.0090. A temporary low was formed and initial bias is turned neutral this week first. Some consolidations could be seen but upside should be limited by 1.0358 support turned resistance to bring another fall. Break of 1.0070 will target 100% projection of 1.1184 to 1.0348 from 1.0773 at 0.9937, which is close to parity.

In the bigger picture, the break of 1.0339 long term support (2017 low) indicates resumption of whole down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high). Sustained break of 61.8% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0339 from 1.2348 at 1.0090 will pave the way to 100% projection at 0.8694. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0773 resistance holds, in case of rebound.

