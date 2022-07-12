Tue, Jul 12, 2022 @ 13:44 GMT
EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9989; (P) 1.0086 (R1) 1.0139; More

EUR/USD’s down trend is in progress today and reaches as low as 0.9999 so far. Intraday bias stays on the downside. Current down trend should target 100% projection of 1.1184 to 1.0348 from 1.0773 at 0.9937, which is close to parity. Firm break there could prompt downside acceleration to 161.8% projection at 0.9420. On the upside, break of 1.0189 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again. But outlook stays bearish as long as 1.0358 support turned resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0339 from 1.2348 at 0.8694. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0773 resistance holds, in case of rebound.

