Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9886; (P) 0.9932; (R1) 1.0013; More…

EUR/USD’s rebound from 0.9534 resumed by breaking through 0.9988 resistance. The development also came with strong break of the medium term falling channel resistance, as well ass 55 day EMA. A medium term bottom could be in place already, on bullish convergence condition in daily MACD. Intraday bias is now on the upside for 38.2% retracement of 1.1494 to 0.9534 at 1.0283. On the downside, break of 0.9847 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, the case of medium term bottoming at 0.9534 building up. While it is too early to call for trend reversal, firm break of 0.9998 will open up stronger rebound back to 55 week EMA (now at 1.0630) even as a corrective rise. Meanwhile, firm break of 0.9534 will resume larger down trend to 100% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0339 from 1.2348 at 0.8694.