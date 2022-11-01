<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9849; (P) 0.9908; (R1) 0.9942; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral and outlook is unchanged. Further rise is in favor as long as 0.9847 minor support holds. Break of 1.0092 will target 38.2% retracement of 1.1494 to 0.9534 at 1.0283. However, break of 0.9847 will turn bias back to the downside for 0.9534/9630 support zone instead.

In the bigger picture, the case of medium term bottoming at 0.9534 building up, with bullish convergence condition in daily MACD. While it is too early to call for trend reversal, firm break of 0.9998 opens up stronger rebound back to 55 week EMA (now at 1.0630) even as a corrective rise. However, sustained trading back below 55 day EMA (now at 0.9938) will revive medium term bearishness for another fall through 0.9534 low.