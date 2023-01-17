Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0791; (P) 1.0833; (R1) 1.0863; More…
Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral first. Further rally is expected as long as 1.0482 support holds. On the upside, break of 1.0873 will resume larger rally from 0.9534 to 61.8% projection of 0.9630 to 1.0733 from 1.0482 at 1.1164 next.
In the bigger picture, current development suggests that the rally from 0.9534 low (2022 low) is a medium term up trend rather than a correction. Further rally is in favor to 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273 next. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.0482 support holds.