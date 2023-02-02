Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0894; (P) 1.0948; (R1) 1.1043; More…
While EUR/USD retreats slightly, further rise is expected as long as 1.0800 support holds. Current rally from from 0.9534 should target 61.8% projection of 0.9630 to 1.0733 from 1.0482 at 1.1164 next. Nevertheless, break of 1.0800 should confirm short term topping and turn bias back to the downside for deeper correction.
In the bigger picture, current development suggests that the rally from 0.9534 low (2022 low) is a medium term up trend rather than a correction. Further rise is in favor to 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273 next. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.0482 support holds.