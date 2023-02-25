EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD’s decline from 1.1032 continued last week and hit as low as 1.0535. Initial bias stays on the downside this week for 38.2% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1032 at 1.0463. Strong support could be seen around there to bring rebound, at least on first attempt. Break of 1.0668 support turned resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 1.0803 resistance and above. However, sustained break of 1.0463 will carry larger bearish implications.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0482 support holds, rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) should continue to 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273. However, sustained break of 1.0482 will bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1032 at 1.0106, even as a corrective pull back.

In the long term picture, while it’s too early to call for long term trend reversal at this point, the strong break of 1.0635 support turned resistance (2020 low) should at least turn outlook neutral. Focus will turn to 55 month EMA (now at 1.1208). Rejection by this EMA will revive long term bearishness.