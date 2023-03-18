EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD dipped to 1.0515 last week but quickly recovered. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. On the upside, break of 1.0759 resistance will argue that corrective fall from 1.1032 has completed at 1.0515, ahead of 38.2% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1032 at 1.0258. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for retesting 1.1032 high. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.0258 will complete a head and shoulder top (ls: 1.0733, h: 1.1032, rs: 1.0759). Outlook will be turned bearish for 61.8% retracement at 1.0106.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0482 support holds, rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) should continue to 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273. However, sustained break of 1.0482 will bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1032 at 1.0106, with risk of breaking through 0.9534 eventually.

In the long term picture, while it’s too early to call for long term trend reversal at this point, the strong break of 1.0635 support turned resistance (2020 low) should at least turn outlook neutral. Focus will turn to 55 month EMA (now at 1.1166). Rejection by this EMA will revive long term bearishness.