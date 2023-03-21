<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0660; (P) 1.0696; (R1) 1.0759; More…

EUR/USD is holding inside range of 1.0515/0759 and intraday bias remains neutral. Focus stays on 1.0759 resistance. Firm break there will argue that corrective fall from 1.1032 has completed at 1.0515, ahead of 38.2% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1032 at 1.0258. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for retesting 1.1032 high. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.0258 will turn near term outlook bearish for 61.8% retracement at 1.0106.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0482 support holds, rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) should continue to 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273. However, sustained break of 1.0482 will bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1032 at 1.0106, with risk of breaking through 0.9534 eventually.