Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays on the downside at this point. Current fall is seen as corrective the whole up trend from 0.9534. Deeper fall should be seen to 1.0515 cluster support, 38.2% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1094 at 1.0498. On the upside, break of 1.0745 resistance will indicate short term bottoming. Stronger rebound would be seen back to 55 D EMA (now at 1.0836).

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0515 support holds, rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) would still extend higher. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273 will solidify the case of bullish trend reversal and target 1.2348 resistance next (2021 high).