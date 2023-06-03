EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD fell further to 1.0634 last week but recovered since then. As a temporary top was then formed at 1.0778, initial bias is turned neutral this week first. On the upside, above 1.0778 will resume the rebound from 1.0634 short term bottom to 55 D EMA (now at 1.0829). On the downside, though, break of 1.0634 will resume the fall from 1.1094 to 1.0515 cluster support, 38.2% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1094 at 1.0498.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0515 support holds, rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) would still extend higher. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273 will solidify the case of bullish trend reversal and target 1.2348 resistance next (2021 high).

In the long term picture, focus is now on 55 M EMA (now at 1.1134). Rejection by this EMA will revive long term bearishness. However, sustained break above here will be affirm the case of long term bullish reversal and target 1.2348 resistance next.