Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0732; (P) 1.0760; (R1) 1.0776; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the upside as rebound from 1.0634 short term bottom is extending. Sustained trading above 55 EMA (now at 1.0812) will pave the way back to retest 1.1094 high. Nevertheless, break of 1.0700 minor support should resume the fall from 1.1094 through 1.0634 support.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0515 support holds, rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) would still extend higher. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273 will solidify the case of bullish trend reversal and target 1.2348 resistance next (2021 high).